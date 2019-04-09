Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 09/04/2019 - 09:14
Politics
Romanian PM “still waits” for the president’s decision on interim ministers
04 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dăncilă reminded on Tuesday, September 3, that she is still waiting for an answer from president Klaus Iohannis regarding the interim minister proposals she sent him for the positions left vacant after junior ruling partner ALDE pulled out of the ruling coalition.

“A few days have already passed. I still hope that Mr Iohannis will develop the ability to understand that blocking the executive does not help the country's public administration and stability in general,” PM Dancila stated, according to Hotnews.ro.

Upon the president’s decision, PM Dancila could resume the functioning of the cabinet (if Iohannis endorses the nominations) or nominate new interim minister candidates (if Iohannis rejects the nominations) and later keep negotiating for the establishment of a new majority in Parliament. Anyway, PM Dancila must fill within 45 days, with lawmakers’ support, six vacancies in her cabinet and she has not managed yet to secure majority support in the joint chambers of the Parliament.

In the meantime, the parties in the opposition are also unsure of their power: National Liberal Party (PNL) president Ludovic Orban said he would go ahead with a non-confidence vote only when he has the necessary number of votes (and he is still counting).

In an attempt to speed up the president’s decision, PM Dancila called on Iohannis “not to be stubborn and refuse the ministers without a reason”.

On August 30, President Iohannis accepted the resignation of the deputy prime minister, minister of energy and minister of environment, but gave no answer on the candidates to serve as acting ministries.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 09/04/2019 - 09:14
Politics
Romanian PM “still waits” for the president’s decision on interim ministers
04 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dăncilă reminded on Tuesday, September 3, that she is still waiting for an answer from president Klaus Iohannis regarding the interim minister proposals she sent him for the positions left vacant after junior ruling partner ALDE pulled out of the ruling coalition.

“A few days have already passed. I still hope that Mr Iohannis will develop the ability to understand that blocking the executive does not help the country's public administration and stability in general,” PM Dancila stated, according to Hotnews.ro.

Upon the president’s decision, PM Dancila could resume the functioning of the cabinet (if Iohannis endorses the nominations) or nominate new interim minister candidates (if Iohannis rejects the nominations) and later keep negotiating for the establishment of a new majority in Parliament. Anyway, PM Dancila must fill within 45 days, with lawmakers’ support, six vacancies in her cabinet and she has not managed yet to secure majority support in the joint chambers of the Parliament.

In the meantime, the parties in the opposition are also unsure of their power: National Liberal Party (PNL) president Ludovic Orban said he would go ahead with a non-confidence vote only when he has the necessary number of votes (and he is still counting).

In an attempt to speed up the president’s decision, PM Dancila called on Iohannis “not to be stubborn and refuse the ministers without a reason”.

On August 30, President Iohannis accepted the resignation of the deputy prime minister, minister of energy and minister of environment, but gave no answer on the candidates to serve as acting ministries.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adriana Neagoe)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

03 September 2019
Politics
Romanian politician when asked about his mother’s real estate deals: I am my mother!
31 August 2019
OpEd
Editorial: Romanian Language Day - how many people speak the language?
31 August 2019
Social
Bus falls into the Dambovita river after accident in Bucharest
30 August 2019
Real Estate
Biggest mixed-use project in Western Romania, a EUR 442 mln investment, officially opens
30 August 2019
OpEd
Op-Ed: These are the real stakes of running an English - language media business in a country like Romania
29 August 2019
Business
Polish group starts hiring for first Burger King restaurant in Romania
29 August 2019
Social
German citizen and four Romanians held in “Projekt Maramures” slavery case
27 August 2019
Social
Projekt Maramures: German teens brought in Romania for reeducation, held as slaves

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40