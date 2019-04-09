Romanian PM “still waits” for the president’s decision on interim ministers

Romania’s prime minister Viorica Dăncilă reminded on Tuesday, September 3, that she is still waiting for an answer from president Klaus Iohannis regarding the interim minister proposals she sent him for the positions left vacant after junior ruling partner ALDE pulled out of the ruling coalition.

“A few days have already passed. I still hope that Mr Iohannis will develop the ability to understand that blocking the executive does not help the country's public administration and stability in general,” PM Dancila stated, according to Hotnews.ro.

Upon the president’s decision, PM Dancila could resume the functioning of the cabinet (if Iohannis endorses the nominations) or nominate new interim minister candidates (if Iohannis rejects the nominations) and later keep negotiating for the establishment of a new majority in Parliament. Anyway, PM Dancila must fill within 45 days, with lawmakers’ support, six vacancies in her cabinet and she has not managed yet to secure majority support in the joint chambers of the Parliament.

In the meantime, the parties in the opposition are also unsure of their power: National Liberal Party (PNL) president Ludovic Orban said he would go ahead with a non-confidence vote only when he has the necessary number of votes (and he is still counting).

In an attempt to speed up the president’s decision, PM Dancila called on Iohannis “not to be stubborn and refuse the ministers without a reason”.

On August 30, President Iohannis accepted the resignation of the deputy prime minister, minister of energy and minister of environment, but gave no answer on the candidates to serve as acting ministries.

