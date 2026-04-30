Fifth of investors on Bucharest Stock Exchange exclusively bought Fidelis government bonds

One in 5 Romanians who invest in the Bucharest Stock Exchange bought Fidelis government bonds exclusively. The monthly issuance of government bonds helped push the number of investors to a new record, according to Profit.ro.

The number of accounts registered with the 28 brokerage houses active on BVB reached approximately 306,000 investor registrations in the first quarter of this year, according to the latest report of the Investor Compensation Fund. This is 7.37% higher than that recorded in December 2025, when just over 285,000 accounts were open.

The average portfolio is slightly below EUR 4,000, about 5 times below the EUR 20,000 compensation ceiling. Around 97,000 investors have more than the latter amount in their accounts.

According to FCI data, approximately 62,000 investors, representing 20.33% of total accounts, have investments only in government bonds.

Romania’s Ministry of Finance raised over RON 1.9 billion (EUR 371 million) through the Fidelis government bond issue in April, the highest value this year. Between April 14 and 21, Romanians placed almost 22,000 subscription orders for both RON-denominated and EUR-denominated government bonds.

The offer was intermediated by the syndicate comprising BT Capital Partners (Lead Manager), Banca Comerciala Romana, BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, TradeVille, UniCredit Bank (Intermediaries), and Banca Transilvania and Libra Internet Bank (Distribution Group).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bursa de Valori Bucuresti on Facebook)