Integral Capital Group acquires majority stake in fertility clinic Embryos

Investment fund Integral Capital Group has acquired a majority stake in the fertility and gynecology clinic Embryos, which specializes in assisted reproductive technology. The stake was purchased from the clinic's three founders.

The transaction was advised by law firm RTPR, which has an active mergers and acquisitions (M&A) practice. The RTPR team was led by Managing Partner Costin Tărăcilă and Senior Associate Marina Fechetă-Giurgică, with support from Associate Maria Luca and Junior Associates David Mirea and Alexandru Dumitrescu.

"Reproductive medicine is becoming essential in light of current social and demographic trends, and we are confident that this partnership between private equity and founders will foster the rapid growth planned for Embryos," said Marina Fechetă-Giurgică, Senior Associate at RTPR.

In 2022, RTPR advised a private equity fund on its investment in Medima Health, a nationwide chain of medical clinics specializing in medical imaging and radiology services.

In recent years, RTPR has been involved in most private equity transactions in Romania, advising clients on both sell-side and buy-side mandates, as well as assisting portfolio companies with bolt-on acquisitions.

(Photo source: Ronstik/Dreamstime.com)