M&A

Integral Capital Group acquires majority stake in fertility clinic Embryos

05 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Investment fund Integral Capital Group has acquired a majority stake in the fertility and gynecology clinic Embryos, which specializes in assisted reproductive technology. The stake was purchased from the clinic's three founders.

The transaction was advised by law firm RTPR, which has an active mergers and acquisitions (M&A) practice. The RTPR team was led by Managing Partner Costin Tărăcilă and Senior Associate Marina Fechetă-Giurgică, with support from Associate Maria Luca and Junior Associates David Mirea and Alexandru Dumitrescu.

"Reproductive medicine is becoming essential in light of current social and demographic trends, and we are confident that this partnership between private equity and founders will foster the rapid growth planned for Embryos," said Marina Fechetă-Giurgică, Senior Associate at RTPR.

In 2022, RTPR advised a private equity fund on its investment in Medima Health, a nationwide chain of medical clinics specializing in medical imaging and radiology services.

In recent years, RTPR has been involved in most private equity transactions in Romania, advising clients on both sell-side and buy-side mandates, as well as assisting portfolio companies with bolt-on acquisitions.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ronstik/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
M&A

Integral Capital Group acquires majority stake in fertility clinic Embryos

05 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Investment fund Integral Capital Group has acquired a majority stake in the fertility and gynecology clinic Embryos, which specializes in assisted reproductive technology. The stake was purchased from the clinic's three founders.

The transaction was advised by law firm RTPR, which has an active mergers and acquisitions (M&A) practice. The RTPR team was led by Managing Partner Costin Tărăcilă and Senior Associate Marina Fechetă-Giurgică, with support from Associate Maria Luca and Junior Associates David Mirea and Alexandru Dumitrescu.

"Reproductive medicine is becoming essential in light of current social and demographic trends, and we are confident that this partnership between private equity and founders will foster the rapid growth planned for Embryos," said Marina Fechetă-Giurgică, Senior Associate at RTPR.

In 2022, RTPR advised a private equity fund on its investment in Medima Health, a nationwide chain of medical clinics specializing in medical imaging and radiology services.

In recent years, RTPR has been involved in most private equity transactions in Romania, advising clients on both sell-side and buy-side mandates, as well as assisting portfolio companies with bolt-on acquisitions.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ronstik/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 February 2025
Administration
Bucharest unveils Velo Master Plan to develop over 550 km of bike lanes by 2035
05 February 2025
Real Estate
Lion’s Head Investments enters Romanian logistics market with 155,000 sqm land acquisition near Bucharest
05 February 2025
Finance
Hungary's Granit Bank launches operations in Romania
05 February 2025
Energy
OMV Petrom profit up 4% to EUR 840 mln despite lower revenues in 2024 
05 February 2025
Sports
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep announces retirement: This is a ‘goodbye’ here at home, on the court in Cluj
05 February 2025
Interviews
How a Romanian-born startup wants to make slow travel the easy choice
04 February 2025
Justice
Romanian prosecutors detain 11 people in case targeting developer Nordis
04 February 2025
Finance
Romania raises equivalent of EUR 4 bln with first FX bonds after outlook downgrade