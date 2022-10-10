Social

Third party liability insurance for e-scooters in Romania by end-2023

10 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The owners of electric scooters in Romania, including those who rent them, will have to hold third-party liability insurance (RCA) under a law to be passed and enforced by the end of 2023 as an effect of an EU Directive. The Romanian authorities are reportedly already working on a draft normative act.

At the beginning of 2024, at the latest, the RCA for scooters will certainly become mandatory, Economica.net reported. It is very likely that this will happen as soon as next year.

There are several liability insurance options for electric scooter riders on the market as of now. The covered damage is generally EUR 1,000, and the insurance premium is around EUR 30-40 per year.

Such products, like RCA, cover damage caused to third parties, both property damage and bodily injury. In addition, they also cover the possible legal expenses of the insured or the injured third party, as the case may be.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Social

Third party liability insurance for e-scooters in Romania by end-2023

10 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The owners of electric scooters in Romania, including those who rent them, will have to hold third-party liability insurance (RCA) under a law to be passed and enforced by the end of 2023 as an effect of an EU Directive. The Romanian authorities are reportedly already working on a draft normative act.

At the beginning of 2024, at the latest, the RCA for scooters will certainly become mandatory, Economica.net reported. It is very likely that this will happen as soon as next year.

There are several liability insurance options for electric scooter riders on the market as of now. The covered damage is generally EUR 1,000, and the insurance premium is around EUR 30-40 per year.

Such products, like RCA, cover damage caused to third parties, both property damage and bodily injury. In addition, they also cover the possible legal expenses of the insured or the injured third party, as the case may be.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen
05 October 2022
Tech
Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads
05 October 2022
Music
Legendary band Depeche Mode will return to Bucharest next summer
28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future