Third party liability insurance for e-scooters in Romania by end-2023

The owners of electric scooters in Romania, including those who rent them, will have to hold third-party liability insurance (RCA) under a law to be passed and enforced by the end of 2023 as an effect of an EU Directive. The Romanian authorities are reportedly already working on a draft normative act.

At the beginning of 2024, at the latest, the RCA for scooters will certainly become mandatory, Economica.net reported. It is very likely that this will happen as soon as next year.

There are several liability insurance options for electric scooter riders on the market as of now. The covered damage is generally EUR 1,000, and the insurance premium is around EUR 30-40 per year.

Such products, like RCA, cover damage caused to third parties, both property damage and bodily injury. In addition, they also cover the possible legal expenses of the insured or the injured third party, as the case may be.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)