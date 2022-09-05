Social

Bill on use of rented e-scooters in Bucharest under public consultation

05 September 2022
The Bucharest City Hall launched for public debate the draft decision on the conditions of use of the self-service electric scooters rented through online platforms in the public domain of the Bucharest municipality, Hotnews.ro reported.

The rules apply to fleet operators of electric scooters, that must get the City Hall's permit for a certain number of scooters, as well as their users.

Among the requirements, the users must be aged 14 or more and the protective helmet is mandatory for drivers of electric scooters whose age is under 16 when moving on the roadside.

The electric scooters are allowed to use only the bike lanes, where they exist. In the absence of such lanes, the running of electric scooters is allowed only on the road sectors where the maximum speed allowed for vehicles is 50 km/h.

The e-scooter fleet owners need to pick up the scooters parked in the prohibited locations within a maximum of 180 minutes after being notified by the authorities. Otherwise, these will be picked up by the Local Police, and a fee will be applied for collection and storage.

The parking of electric scooters in prohibited places and the operator's failure to pick up illegally-parked electric scooters within three hours constitute a misdemeanour for which fines are levied. 

(Photo:  LCVA | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

