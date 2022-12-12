Eco

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Inspired by Japanese fans at the World Cup, Cluj football fans collect 400 kg of waste from Cluj Arena

12 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dozens of young supporters of Universitatea Cluj football club gathered at their home base Cluj Arena for a waste cleaning campaign. Inspired by Japanese fans’ tradition of cleaning the stadium after a game at the ongoing World Cup, the Romanian fans collected at least 400 kilograms of waste (approximately 1,200 liters).

The initiative started after Universitatea Cluj’s game with UTA Arad in the latest match week of SuperLiga Romania, which ended in a 0-0 draw as both teams were fighting to climb out of the relegation zone.

Rocsana Contraș, one of the initiators, is no stranger to this type of initiative. As the head of “Arii Protejate Cheile Turzii - Cheile Turenilor” (Protected Areas in Cheile Turzii - Cheile Turenilor), she often organizes cleaning actions back home.

“1,200 liters of waste collected from the stands after the U Cluj-UTA Arad match. Those present also gave us a helping hand and we received congratulations. Following the Japanese model from the World Cup matches, we demonstrated that it is also possible at Cluj!,” she said on Facebook.

Since the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Japanese fans have been voluntarily cleaning the stadium after their heroes played. They became the first Asian side to defeat a South American team at the World Cup when they won 1-2 against Colombia back then but also impressed the world by leaving Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, spotless.

The tradition continued four years later in Qatar. Despite losing on penalties against Croatia in the Round of 16, supporters stayed a little longer at Al Janoub Stadium after their defeat to pick up leftover rubbish.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rocsana Contraș/Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Eco

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Inspired by Japanese fans at the World Cup, Cluj football fans collect 400 kg of waste from Cluj Arena

12 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dozens of young supporters of Universitatea Cluj football club gathered at their home base Cluj Arena for a waste cleaning campaign. Inspired by Japanese fans’ tradition of cleaning the stadium after a game at the ongoing World Cup, the Romanian fans collected at least 400 kilograms of waste (approximately 1,200 liters).

The initiative started after Universitatea Cluj’s game with UTA Arad in the latest match week of SuperLiga Romania, which ended in a 0-0 draw as both teams were fighting to climb out of the relegation zone.

Rocsana Contraș, one of the initiators, is no stranger to this type of initiative. As the head of “Arii Protejate Cheile Turzii - Cheile Turenilor” (Protected Areas in Cheile Turzii - Cheile Turenilor), she often organizes cleaning actions back home.

“1,200 liters of waste collected from the stands after the U Cluj-UTA Arad match. Those present also gave us a helping hand and we received congratulations. Following the Japanese model from the World Cup matches, we demonstrated that it is also possible at Cluj!,” she said on Facebook.

Since the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Japanese fans have been voluntarily cleaning the stadium after their heroes played. They became the first Asian side to defeat a South American team at the World Cup when they won 1-2 against Colombia back then but also impressed the world by leaving Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Russia, spotless.

The tradition continued four years later in Qatar. Despite losing on penalties against Croatia in the Round of 16, supporters stayed a little longer at Al Janoub Stadium after their defeat to pick up leftover rubbish.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rocsana Contraș/Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania
25 November 2022
Social
Paleontologists discover new species of dinosaur in Romania’s Hațeg region