Cleaning device placed in Romania’s Argeș river to collect plastic bottles

A new log boom device has been installed on the Argeș river in Romania, downstream of the Budeasa dam, to collect and contain the floating plastic bottles, the Romanian Waters National Administration (Apele Române) announced.

With the new system's help, the plastic bottles are intercepted, collected and transported to the recycler.

Four other similar systems have been installed since the beginning of the year, namely two litter trap devices on the Dâmbovița and Ialomița rivers and two log boom barriers on the Jiu and Mureș rivers, the same source said.

The initiative is part of the "Water that takes care of water" project, through which Apele Române, as a partner, gets involved alongside the campaign's initiators, the Dorna mineral water brand and the CSR Nest Association, in the fight against water pollution with plastic.

(Photo source: Facebook/Apele Romane; photo by Ana-Maria Dulică)