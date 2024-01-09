Increase in value of vouchers leads to wave of blood donations in Romania

A recent increase in the value of vouchers given to blood donors in Romania has led to a wave of donations in centers across the country. The increase in donors was tenfold in some cities.

The value of vouchers was hiked from RON 67 (EUR 13.5) to RON 280 (EUR 56) starting on January 1. As a result, the number of people willing to donate blood has seen a drastic, corresponding increase, exceeding the needs of hospitals and forcing some transfusion centers to halt donations.

The increase is evident in blood transfusion centers across Romania. "Compared to the same period last year, when we had a maximum of 5 donors per day, this year it's full here. Usually, at the beginning of the year, people don't come to the center much. On average, on a normal day, we have around 15 donors in a day. In 2024, on the other hand, we had as many as 40-50 donors per day," explained Adina Beudean, director of the Bistrița Blood Transfusion Center, cited by Bistriteanul.ro and Digi24.

A similar situation is occurring in Sibiu, where the Blood Transfusion Center has decided to limit the number of donors to a maximum of 60 people per day. In the city of Alba, the capacity for blood collection and storage has reached its limit due to the increase in donations.

Centers are now requesting only certain blood groups.

To donate blood, one must be between 18 and 60 years old, range from 50 to 100kg for women and 55 and 110kg for men, and be free of chronic illnesses or severe allergies. Donors must also not have had major surgeries in the last 6 months or minor surgeries in the last 3 months. Similarly, they cannot be under any medication or have had recent tattoos or piercings.

The value of blood donation vouchers for blood donors has increased fourfold starting from January 1, 2024, from RON 9.75 to RON 40. In total, a donor receives seven vouchers worth RON 280.

