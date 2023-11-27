Non-profit inaugurates donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest, plans second building

Local non-profit Dăruiește Viață completed and inaugurated the new children's hospital built entirely through private donations and sponsorships in Bucharest. More than 350,000 donors and 8,000 companies backed the #NoiFacemUnSpital (We'reBuildingAHospital) initiative, which has requested a total investment of EUR 53 million so far.

However, the NGO has even bigger plans moving forward - to create a medical campus at the Marie Curie Hospital by adding a second building to the project. Thus, donations and sponsorships are still needed.

"We Built a Hospital. But we cannot stop there. We are continuing the project with the second building to create a real medical campus where all children can receive treatment in the same modern conditions. We thank everyone and invite them to continue to support us through a sponsorship using the tax facility Declaration 177 until December 25, details on Daruiesteviata.ro, or through a monthly donation of EUR 4 by sending the text SPITAL at 8864," said Carmen Uscatu, founder of Dăruiește Viață.

The construction of the hospital started in June 2018, and in November 2023, the first building, a thermal power plant and an ozonation station were completed. Initially planned as a three-story clinic, the project turned into a hospital with an area of 12,000 square meters, nine levels, and 140+ beds.

Next, the wards from the current Marie Curie Hospital will be moved to the new medical facility. In the first months of 2024, the first patients will receive treatment in the new hospital.

The new medical facility provides the infrastructure necessary to offer multidisciplinary care to children with oncological pathology and other serious diseases. It brings numerous firsts for Romania, such as the first Department of Pediatric Radiotherapy in a public children's hospital and the first operating room built exclusively from glass to reduce the risk of nosocomial infections.

