Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 12/05/2019 - 08:08
Business
Fees charged by mobile operators in RO for incoming calls go down by 10%
05 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Mobile operators in Romania will receive a maximum termination rate for mobile calls of 0.76 eurocents per minute, starting January 1, 2020, which represents a 10% cut from the 0.84 eurocents per minute they currently charge, Romania’s telecom market regulator ANCOM announced.

The new tariff was calculated as the average tariffs charged by European operators.

This is a transitional measure until Romania aligns its termination rates to those in the European Union, which is expected to take place by the end of 2020.

All major telecom operators in the local market will apply the new rates: Orange Romania, Vodafone Romania , RCS & RDS, Telekom Romanian Mobile Communications and Lycamobile.

According to the provisions of Directive (EU) 2018/1972, which entered into force on December 20, 2018, no later than December 31, 2020, maximum rates for termination of calls to single mobile points in the European Union will be applied.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 12/05/2019 - 08:08
Business
Fees charged by mobile operators in RO for incoming calls go down by 10%
05 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Mobile operators in Romania will receive a maximum termination rate for mobile calls of 0.76 eurocents per minute, starting January 1, 2020, which represents a 10% cut from the 0.84 eurocents per minute they currently charge, Romania’s telecom market regulator ANCOM announced.

The new tariff was calculated as the average tariffs charged by European operators.

This is a transitional measure until Romania aligns its termination rates to those in the European Union, which is expected to take place by the end of 2020.

All major telecom operators in the local market will apply the new rates: Orange Romania, Vodafone Romania , RCS & RDS, Telekom Romanian Mobile Communications and Lycamobile.

According to the provisions of Directive (EU) 2018/1972, which entered into force on December 20, 2018, no later than December 31, 2020, maximum rates for termination of calls to single mobile points in the European Union will be applied.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 December 2019
Social
Romania’s Parliament repeals controversial law that released thousands of dangerous convicts from jail
03 December 2019
Social
PISA 2018 test results show over 4 in 10 Romanian students don't understand what they read; education minister not that worried
02 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s former ruling party leader, now in jail, posts Facebook message on National Day
02 December 2019
Sports
Romanian handball star Cristina Neagu receives fourth IHF Player of the Year title
01 December 2019
Social
Bucharest Polytechnic University tests system that could detect earthquakes at least four hours in advance
30 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020 draw in Bucharest puts three of the favorites in the same group
29 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020: European football superstars come to Bucharest for Euro 2020 draw
29 November 2019
Eco
March for environment in Vienna embraces the cause to save Romania’s forests

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40