Fees charged by mobile operators in RO for incoming calls go down by 10%

Mobile operators in Romania will receive a maximum termination rate for mobile calls of 0.76 eurocents per minute, starting January 1, 2020, which represents a 10% cut from the 0.84 eurocents per minute they currently charge, Romania’s telecom market regulator ANCOM announced.

The new tariff was calculated as the average tariffs charged by European operators.

This is a transitional measure until Romania aligns its termination rates to those in the European Union, which is expected to take place by the end of 2020.

All major telecom operators in the local market will apply the new rates: Orange Romania, Vodafone Romania , RCS & RDS, Telekom Romanian Mobile Communications and Lycamobile.

According to the provisions of Directive (EU) 2018/1972, which entered into force on December 20, 2018, no later than December 31, 2020, maximum rates for termination of calls to single mobile points in the European Union will be applied.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]