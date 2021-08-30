Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 08/30/2021 - 07:49
Business

IMF sees Romania’s economy going up by 7% this year

30 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Romania’s GDP to grow by 7% this year, led by private consumption and accompanied by a transitory increase in inflation.

For next year, the projected growth is 4.8%. The IMF says the Romanian economy fared relatively well during the COVID-19 crisis, as the GDP contraction in 2020 (-3.9%) was significantly milder than the EU average (-6.2%).

“Effective and timely fiscal, monetary and financial policy easing helped to curb the economic downturn and the rise in unemployment,” the IMF wrote in a press release that marks the conclusion of 2021 Article IV Consultation with Romania.

IMF’s experts expect Romania’s output to recover to its pre-pandemic trajectory over the medium term, as protracted scarring from the pandemic is expected to be contained.

“Public investment will be boosted by a pickup of EU-funded projects, including through new resources under the NGEU funds and the EU 2021-27 multiannual budget. The current account deficit is projected to narrow moderately into the medium term as fiscal consolidation proceeds and growth decelerates toward potential,” reads the IMF’s assessment.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 08:16
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 08/30/2021 - 07:49
Business

IMF sees Romania’s economy going up by 7% this year

30 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Romania’s GDP to grow by 7% this year, led by private consumption and accompanied by a transitory increase in inflation.

For next year, the projected growth is 4.8%. The IMF says the Romanian economy fared relatively well during the COVID-19 crisis, as the GDP contraction in 2020 (-3.9%) was significantly milder than the EU average (-6.2%).

“Effective and timely fiscal, monetary and financial policy easing helped to curb the economic downturn and the rise in unemployment,” the IMF wrote in a press release that marks the conclusion of 2021 Article IV Consultation with Romania.

IMF’s experts expect Romania’s output to recover to its pre-pandemic trajectory over the medium term, as protracted scarring from the pandemic is expected to be contained.

“Public investment will be boosted by a pickup of EU-funded projects, including through new resources under the NGEU funds and the EU 2021-27 multiannual budget. The current account deficit is projected to narrow moderately into the medium term as fiscal consolidation proceeds and growth decelerates toward potential,” reads the IMF’s assessment.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 08:16
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks