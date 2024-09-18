IMF plans to visit Romania this autumn

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is coming to Romania this autumn, representatives of the institution told Ziarul Financiar without providing additional details.

"We will issue a press release this month announcing the dates on which we will make a short visit to Romania this fall," said the institution's representatives.

According to some official sources, however, it is a periodic visit of the IMF mission to Romania, and it will be shorter than last autumn when the IMF made an extensive assessment of Romania's finances and economy.

It is not about a visit related to the recent fiscal slippage, and the option of a loan agreement with the IMF was not discussed. It will be one of the routine visits that the IMF will carry out in several countries, the quoted sources said.

However, Romania's economy failed to meet the expectations expressed by the IMF during its latest visit. Particularly, the budget deficit has increased more than planned, and the economic growth has lagged behind the projections.

