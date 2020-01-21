UK IT firm opens development and testing center in western Romania

British company Imagination Technologies, focusing on semiconductor and related intellectual property licensing, has opened a new center in Timisoara, western Romania.

The center will focus on intellectual property designed for artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision.

The team will initially focus on software development and testing activities, expanding into areas such as system architecture and design in the future.

The new center at Timisoara is headed by Horea Pop, general manager for Romania and director of AI Software Engineering, who coordinates an initial team of more than 20 qualified engineers. The team is expected to expand in the coming years.

“Romania is quickly becoming a global technology hub. With a large pool of well-educated engineering talent, a strong history of computer academic research and strong links to the auto software market, it is the ideal place for the latest European location of Imagination. We are very pleased that Horea and the team are on board and we are excited about the future innovations and opportunities they will bring to the company,” said Ron Black, CEO, Imagination Technologies.

(Photo: Pixabay)

