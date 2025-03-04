Romania’s acting president, NATO chief discuss regional security and defense in phone call

Interim president Ilie Bolojan held a phone conversation on Monday, March 3, with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, reaffirming Romania’s commitment to the Alliance and regional security. In his turn, Rutte thanked Romania for its role in the Alliance and reiterated NATO’s and the United States’ commitment to collective defense and Article 5.

During the discussion, Ilie Bolojan emphasized that NATO remains the primary guarantor of Romania’s security, highlighting Article 5 as a key deterrent against threats and attacks on allies. He also underscored the importance of the transatlantic relationship and the US military presence in Europe as essential for the continent’s stability, according to the Romanian Presidency.

Romania continues to play a role in strengthening security on NATO’s Eastern Flank and in the Black Sea region, Bolojan noted. The country is allocating 2.5% of its GDP to defense and is prepared to further increase investments in this sector.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, the Romanian leader stressed the need for a just and lasting peace while reaffirming continued support for Kyiv.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte thanked Romania for its responsible role within the Alliance and its contributions to security in the Black Sea and Eastern Flank. He highlighted the importance of these efforts given the current security environment and expressed NATO’s support for reinforcing allied presence in the region.

Rutte also reiterated NATO’s and the United States’ commitment to collective defense and Article 5, emphasizing US efforts toward a sustainable peace in Ukraine.

Also, he welcomed Romania’s increased defense budget and urged other European allies to take a similar approach.

The two leaders agreed to maintain ongoing dialogue on these security issues.

Both Ilie Bolojan and Mark Rutte participated the day before in the leaders’ meeting in London, which was held to discuss ways to achieve permanent peace in Ukraine in partnership with the United States and increase investment in European defense.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)