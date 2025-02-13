Romanian interim president Ilie Bolojan had his first phone call on Wednesday, February 12, after his confirmation, with the president of Moldova, Maia Sandu. In the call, the two officials spoke of the special relationship between the their countries.

In 1940 Romania was compelled to cede its territories between the Prut and Dniester rivers to the Soviet Union, and the former Romanian and Ukrainian regions together became Moldova, which was part of the USSR. In 1991, the country became independent. Ever since then, talk of union with Romania was a constant in Romanian politics, and the two countries remain close. It is therefore tradition for a Romanian president to make his or her first visit or phone call to Moldova.

"I had a phone conversation today with Mrs. Maia Sandu, the president of the Republic of Moldova, who congratulated me on assuming the interim presidency of Romania. I thanked her for her kind thoughts and for the sincere friendship between our countries," Ilie Bolojan stated.

He underlined that Romania and the Republic of Moldova share a special bond, rooted in a common history, European values, and development projects.

"We will continue to collaborate closely for the well-being of the citizens on both sides of the Prut River. Moldova is not alone. We stand together in the same fight for a better future," the interim president said.

According to a press release from the Presidency of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu wished Ilie Bolojan success and thanked Romania for its full and unconditional support of the Republic of Moldova.

"I reiterated the gratitude of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova and emphasized that Romania remains our closest partner," Maia Sandu stated.

Most recently, Romania has ensured the majority of Moldova's electricity after Gazprom discontinued its natural gas supplies to Moldova in January 1.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Maia Sandu on Facebook and Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)