Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 08:02
Business
One of IKEA’s biggest Romanian suppliers suspends operations due to COVID-19
23 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sortilemn, one of the leading local suppliers for the Swedish group IKEA, has suspended for one week the operations of its furniture factory located in Gherla, "following the recent developments related to the local coronavirus epidemic."

Another factory in the Sortilemn group, Becker Romania, has 11 employees diagnosed with COVID-19, Ziarul Financiar daily informed.

The announcement gives an idea about the kind of problems that the factories currently preparing the resume operations are going to face: disruptions in operations prompted by intermittent contamination of employees and supplementary disinfection costs.

This week, Sortilemn will disinfect its production spaces and install additional disinfection equipment at the factory entrance, according to the company.

Sortilemn's management will review the opportunity to resume the activity or to continue its suspension, depending on the developments in the coming days, according to the company's CEO Michael Brandhuber.

(Photo: Sortilemn Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 08:02
Business
One of IKEA’s biggest Romanian suppliers suspends operations due to COVID-19
23 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sortilemn, one of the leading local suppliers for the Swedish group IKEA, has suspended for one week the operations of its furniture factory located in Gherla, "following the recent developments related to the local coronavirus epidemic."

Another factory in the Sortilemn group, Becker Romania, has 11 employees diagnosed with COVID-19, Ziarul Financiar daily informed.

The announcement gives an idea about the kind of problems that the factories currently preparing the resume operations are going to face: disruptions in operations prompted by intermittent contamination of employees and supplementary disinfection costs.

This week, Sortilemn will disinfect its production spaces and install additional disinfection equipment at the factory entrance, according to the company.

Sortilemn's management will review the opportunity to resume the activity or to continue its suspension, depending on the developments in the coming days, according to the company's CEO Michael Brandhuber.

(Photo: Sortilemn Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

22 April 2020
Social
President announces when the COVID-19 lockdown will end in Romania
22 April 2020
Social
Corona Heroes: Romanian entrepreneur raises EUR 1 mln to help hospital in COVID-19 stricken region
22 April 2020
Business
Romanian health startup selected in Google accelerator
21 April 2020
Social
Romanian president thanks people for respecting COVID-19 restrictions: It's time to consider a relaxation plan
21 April 2020
Social
Violence erupts in Romania’s poor communities amid COVID-19 restrictions
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s interior minister changes agreement with the Church: Police will no longer distribute the Holy Fire
15 April 2020
Social
Romanian authorities issue new list of recommendations before Easter: Avoid shopping in crowded places!
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president slams Easter agreement between Interior Min. and Church: Stay Home! Otherwise, after the holidays, we will have funerals!