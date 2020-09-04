Cooperation during COVID-19 pandemic: Drug producer borrows employees from Ikea to cope with high demand

The Romanian subsidiary of Czech drug producer Zentiva has signed a partnership with the local subsidiary of Swedish group Ikea, the biggest furniture and home décor retailer in the world, through which 18 employees of Ikea Romania will work at Zentiva for a period of three months. The new employees will be integrated into the Zentiva factory’s operations to cover the increased production determined by higher demand for drugs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At Zentiva we are doing everything in our power to help the authorities fight COVID-19. Zentiva works on several projects in Europe and not only to ensure the supply of medicines and protect people. We welcome the Ikea initiative to look for options for its employees and we are happy to help in these difficult times. The new colleagues will join our current efforts and mission to produce much-needed medicines for patients across the country. We are sure that this type of cooperation can be replicated throughout the economy and can help the employees from areas that have restricted activity during this period,” declared Margareta Tanase, Director of Industrial Operations Zentiva Romania.

Zentiva has announced that it would increase its local production of paracetamol and sodium metamizole (sold under the brand Algocalmin) in response to the higher demand from local hospitals and pharmacies for pain and fever relievers. Meanwhile, Ikea has closed its stores and delivery points in Romania amid COVID-19 restrictions. Ikea’s biggest store in Romania is located in Eastern Bucharest very close to the Zentiva drug factory.

“To support the measures to limit the spreading of the pandemic, we have closed all stores and delivery points starting March 20. By the time things get back to normal and we are once again able to meet our customers in our stores, we have offered colleagues the opportunity to join, on a voluntary basis, other sectors and companies that produce and distribute different products, essential for fighting the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. We are pleased to announce that the first group of 18 Ikea Romania employees has joined Zentiva Romania. We are grateful to our colleagues for supporting the Ikea values of solidarity and care for people,” said Violeta Nenita, Market Manager, Ikea Romania.

Zentiva and Ikea are trying to expand this partnership to other countries to support the fight against the new coronavirus.

