Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 09:01
Business
IKEA offers new benefit to its employees in Romania
06 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

IKEA Romania, the local subsidiary of Swedish group IKEA, has introduced a new benefit for its employees, the transition month for parents, which is aimed at supporting employees with small children.

All IKEA Romania employees who have become parents and have benefited from childcare leave will now be able to work part-time in the first month after returning to work and will be paid as if they were working full-time.

“The time spent with family is important to create a balance between work and personal life and makes our employees more satisfied. We are aware that returning to work after child-raising leave can be stressful for all family members. That is why, after introducing a paid holiday month for new dads at IKEA, this year we are taking a step further by introducing a measure that will make it easier to return to work for colleagues who have benefited from childcare leave and, at the same time, helps their children adapt to the new situation. We believe that by introducing progressive measures, we offer all our employees equal opportunities for growth and development,” said Violeta Nenita, IKEA Romania Market Manager.

The new benefit is part of the company’s campaign dedicated to gender equality.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 09:01
Business
IKEA offers new benefit to its employees in Romania
06 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

IKEA Romania, the local subsidiary of Swedish group IKEA, has introduced a new benefit for its employees, the transition month for parents, which is aimed at supporting employees with small children.

All IKEA Romania employees who have become parents and have benefited from childcare leave will now be able to work part-time in the first month after returning to work and will be paid as if they were working full-time.

“The time spent with family is important to create a balance between work and personal life and makes our employees more satisfied. We are aware that returning to work after child-raising leave can be stressful for all family members. That is why, after introducing a paid holiday month for new dads at IKEA, this year we are taking a step further by introducing a measure that will make it easier to return to work for colleagues who have benefited from childcare leave and, at the same time, helps their children adapt to the new situation. We believe that by introducing progressive measures, we offer all our employees equal opportunities for growth and development,” said Violeta Nenita, IKEA Romania Market Manager.

The new benefit is part of the company’s campaign dedicated to gender equality.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Comments
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 March 2020
Eco
British Ambassador reacts to illegal waste exports from his country to Romania
06 March 2020
Entertainment
Women’s Day gift: Vodafone Romania boasts with world’s first live holograms in 4K resolution
04 March 2020
Business
How much will the first electric Dacia cost? In Romania, it could be as affordable as the Logan model
03 March 2020
Social
Minister: Waste illegally brought from the UK to Romania could cause the high pollution in Bucharest
03 March 2020
Business
Romanian carmaker Dacia unveils its first electric model, "Europe's most affordable all-electric car"
03 March 2020
Nature
World Wildlife Day: Wild animals still roam in Romania’s forests
02 March 2020
Entertainment
“Alcohol You”, Romania’s song for Eurovision 2020 contest in Rotterdam
01 March 2020
Culture
Romanian filmmaker wins Best Director in Berlinale 2020 Encounters section

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40