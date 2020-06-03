IKEA offers new benefit to its employees in Romania

IKEA Romania, the local subsidiary of Swedish group IKEA, has introduced a new benefit for its employees, the transition month for parents, which is aimed at supporting employees with small children.

All IKEA Romania employees who have become parents and have benefited from childcare leave will now be able to work part-time in the first month after returning to work and will be paid as if they were working full-time.

“The time spent with family is important to create a balance between work and personal life and makes our employees more satisfied. We are aware that returning to work after child-raising leave can be stressful for all family members. That is why, after introducing a paid holiday month for new dads at IKEA, this year we are taking a step further by introducing a measure that will make it easier to return to work for colleagues who have benefited from childcare leave and, at the same time, helps their children adapt to the new situation. We believe that by introducing progressive measures, we offer all our employees equal opportunities for growth and development,” said Violeta Nenita, IKEA Romania Market Manager.

The new benefit is part of the company’s campaign dedicated to gender equality.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)