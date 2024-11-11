IKEA reportedly plans to open a store in Cluj

Swedish furniture retailer IKEA plans to open its first store in Cluj, and according to the information reported by Actual de Cluj, the new unit would be located in the RIVUS retail complex - a project that is being developed on the site of the former Carbochim industrial platform by the Iulius Group.

Actualdecluj.ro and Economedia.ro requested a point of view from the IKEA officials, and they reportedly confirmed that "it is interested in expanding to Cluj" but did not indicate a partnership with any specific developer or a concrete plan.

"We have always been interested in expanding in the Cluj area and we are still exploring options and partners that best suit our omnichannel approach and our strict code of conduct in the relationship with suppliers. We will come back with additional information on this topic as soon as it becomes available," IKEA said.

According to sources familiar with the developments contacted by Actual de Cluj, the negotiations would aim to take over a significant area of the RIVUS commercial complex, which is being built on the old Carbochim platform and which would precisely correspond to the "omnichannel" concept, as indicated and in the Swedish company's response.

Until now, RIVUS representatives have not said that they would be in negotiations with IKEA, the only retailer officially announced within this project being Jumbo.

On the other hand, RIVUS representatives promised that they would come with major "surprises" regarding the tenants and that, apart from some luxury brands, there will also be stores opened "in a regional premiere" in the home&deco segment.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mrfly/Dreasmtime.com)