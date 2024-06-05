Culture

Iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo has Romanian roots, embassy says

05 June 2024

Frida Kahlo, one of the most famous and iconic Mexican artists, has roots in Romania, specifically in Arad County, according to the Romanian embassy in Mexico.

Frida was interested in her origins and even mentioned towards the end of her life that her grandparents, Henriette Kaufmann and Jakob Kahlo, were born in Arad and later moved to Germany.

The Romanian Embassy in Mexico also notes on social media that readers can find several books about Frida’s life, including works containing reproductions of her vibrant art and volumes narrating her life and loves, at the Alexandru D. Xenopol Library in Arad.

"Frida Kahlo, a fervent communist and friend of Trotsky (the Russian revolutionary assassinated in Mexico), left an indelible mark on the collective consciousness. Her art, full of vivid colors, reflects both physical and emotional pain, as well as her condition as a woman between two worlds, Latin American and European," the embassy added on Facebook

Frida Kahlo inherited her love for art from her father, Guillermo Kahlo, who settled in Mexico and worked as a photographer. Despite multiple health and personal challenges she faced, she found painting to be a way to escape and express herself. 

"Her tumultuous relationship with painter Diego Rivera and her recognition as one of the highest-paid Latin American artists, especially with works like 'Diego and I,' which have reached record prices at auctions, highlight the impact of her legacy," the embassy said. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Embajada de Rumania en Mexico on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Culture

Iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo has Romanian roots, embassy says

05 June 2024

1

