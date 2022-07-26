ICon Arts: Music festival returns to southern Transylvania for two weeks

ICon Arts Transilvania, a music festival covering a variety of genres, takes place this year between July 25 and August 7 in ten localities in southern Transylvania.

The public will be able to attend chamber music, opera, jazz, and new music concerts in venues inside gardens and fortified churches across Sibiu county.

Artists from Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, UK and Romania will perform at this year’s event and also deliver masterclasses for the young classical and jazz musicians.

At the same time, the ICon Arts Academy has established three artistic residencies dedicated to jazz, chamber music, and composition. As part of the Transilvanica Residency, a cultural route between the fortified churches in Bunești, Biertan, Copșa Mare, Cund, Cloașterf, and Mălâncrav will be developed. Composers from Romania, Switzerland, Poland, China, Ireland, and the US will put the story of the six fortifications into musical miniatures that the public can listen to inside the venues they were created for, starting November of this year.

The program of the festival is available here. Entrance is free for most events; prior reservation is needed by emailing reservations@iconarts.ro.

(Photo courtesy of the organizers)

