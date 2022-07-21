Film festival in Râşnov announces documentary selection

The Histories and Film Festival in Râşnov (FFIR), in central Romania, will showcase a selection of documentaries produced in Chile, Argentina, Spain, Portugal, Romania, France, Australia, the US, Belgium, Ukraine and Moldova.

The selected documentaries are 130 Hermanos by Ainara Aparici (Chile), Operación chocolate by Silvia Maturana, Carlos Castro (Argentina), Estos muros by Alberto Pascual (Spain), Já estou farto! by Paulo Miguel Antunes (Portugal), În căutarea inginerului Dragomirescu (Looking for Engineer Dragomirescu) by Dragoş Zămoşteanu (Romania), Ultimul rege din spatele cortinei de fier (The Last King behind the Iron Courtain) byTrevor Poots (Romania), 11 Septembre, l'avertissement du commandant Massoud by Nicolas Jallot (France), Paper City by Adrian Francis (Australia), Pico Reja, la verdad que la tierra esconde by Remedios Malvárez, Arturo Andújar (Spain), The Adventures of Saul Bellow by Asaf Galay (US), Le tombeau de l'amiante, Chronique d'un désastre annoncé by Nina Toussaint, Marie-Anne Mengot (Belgium), Delta Bucureştiului (The Bucharest Delta) by Eva Pervolovici (Romania).

The festival will also host special screenings of Maluri by Lucia Tăut (Moldova), and I was not born for war by Vladyslav Robski (Ukraine).

The jury of this year’s FFIR is made up of Pierre Henri Deleau (France), Irina Margareta Nistor (Romania) and Alfonso Santos Gargallo (Spain).

The theme of this year’s festival revolves around the idea of borders, “a concept that aims to bring answers to multiple questions and challenges related to individual and creative liberties that society is currently facing.”

The festival takes place between August 14 and September 4 in Râşnov and in venues in Braşov, Codlea, Feldioara, Crizbav, Felmer, Vulcan and Hărman.

The program is updated here.

(Photo: Johnypan/ Dreamstime)

