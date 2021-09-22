New ibis Styles hotel to open in Romania’s Brasov in 2024

French hospitality group Accor continues its expansion in Romania with a new ibis Styles hotel scheduled to open in Brasov in 2024. Accor will operate the hotel through a management agreement with Kronstadt Hotel.

It will be the sixth hotel to open in Romania under this brand and will welcome its first guests at the beginning of 2024.

The new ibis Styles Brasov will have 126 rooms, a restaurant on the ground floor with a bar and an outdoor terrace, a modular conference room of approximately 400 sqm, and a fitness room, according to Wall-street.ro. It will be part of a mixed-use project that will also include a residential component with commercial and service spaces on the ground floor.

“We have great confidence in the project because it allows travellers to blend in the local lifestyle of a young community and to feel the vibe of a fast-paced and creative city. With the expansion of the skiing domain, the opening of the airport and the diversification of cultural life, brought by the opening of the new Polyvalent Hall, Brasov has an amazing opportunity to strengthen its attractiveness and become the capital of winter sports and Romanian tourism,” said Catalina Rosu, Accor Development Director for Romania, Bulgaria, Republic of Moldova and the Czech Republic.

Accor also announced plans to open two units in Bucharest under the Tribe and Adagio brands in 2024.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)