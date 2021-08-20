Accor brings two new hotel concepts to Bucharest in 2024

French hotel group Accor, which operates 15 hotels in Romania, plans to open two units in Bucharest under the Tribe and Adagio brands.

The two hotels will be arranged in the same building, in Bucharest's Basarab area. The total investment in this complex amounts to EUR 50 million, and the two hotels will open in 2024.

"The revolutionary concept of the Tribe lifestyle brand and the comfort and warmth of the Adagio aparthotel will generate a formidable magnetism around the destination, due to their novelty and because they address market segments that are not covered by the existing hospitality offer - design and lifestyle hotels for contemporary nomads and long-term stays. Therefore, we are confident that they will be warmly welcomed and will enjoy a successful launch and operation," said Frank Reul, Vice President for Development for Northern Europe, Accor, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Tribe is Accor's newest, fastest-growing lifestyle brand across Europe, positioning itself as a leader in the affordable luxury sector. The new hotel will have 85 rooms as well as a restaurant, pool and wellness area.

The Adagio Aparthotel will have 115 rooms and suites.

