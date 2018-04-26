Ibis Styles hotel opens in Western Romania

Polish hotel group Orbis, French group Accor’s strategic partner in Eastern Europe, has officially opened its first Ibis Styles hotel in Romania, in Arad.

The hotel in Western Romania city is owned by local company FAB Industry and operated by Orbis. It has 72 guest rooms, including six suites, a restaurant, a lobby bar, three conference rooms and a multipurpose event hall. The investment is evaluated at EUR 8 million.

Orbis comprises 126 hotels and is the sole licensor of all AccorHotels brands in 16 countries including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia. It offers a total of 20,500 rooms.

Last fall, Orbis has launched the Adagio aparthotel brand in Eastern Europe, including in Romania.

