Eastern Romania: Iași switches off street lighting after midnight amid energy sector state of alert

Iași, a city in northeastern Romania, has decided to reduce its public street lighting following the nationwide state of alert declared in Romania's energy sector on July 31

The street lighting is switched off after 24:00 in the city, except on hospital grounds, underpasses, and busy central areas such as the city’s Union Square, TVR Info reported. The Local Police will deploy additional officers to patrol the streets, Iași mayor Mihai Chirica announced.

According to the mayor, the measure is expected to save around 10 MWh of electricity every night.

Other cities in Romania, namely Tecuci and Botoșani, will introduce similar measures.

The government declared a nationwide state of alert in the energy sector for the entire month of August after severe drought and very low water levels curtailed electricity production.

Meanwhile, state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica said that it began importing electricity from Ukraine through Moldova's state-owned energy supplier Energocom to offset the shortfall caused by the shutdown of Unit 1 at the Cernavodă nuclear power plant.

Romania seeks to divert Danube water to keep Cernavoda nuclear power plant online

(Photo: khamkhor | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com