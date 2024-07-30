House of the Dragon actor to attend Bucharest Comic Con in September

Clinton Liberty, who plays Addam of Hull in the "Game of Thrones" spin-off "House of the Dragon," is the first actor to be announced for Comic Con at Arena Naţională in Bucharest, taking place from September 13-15.

Addam of Hull is a descendant of Corlys Velaryon and the first person outside the Targaryen family to ride and control a dragon. He plays a significant role in the war between the two warring factions of House Targaryen for the Iron Throne.

“This marks his first Comic-Con appearance! [Spoiler Alert] Addam, the bastard son of Lord Corlys Velaryon and the first dragon rider outside the Targaryen lineage, was spectacularly chosen by the dragon Seasmoke. Don't miss your chance to meet him!” said the organizers on the official East European Comic Con page on Facebook.

Clinton Liberty, an actor with Nigerian, Jamaican, and Irish origins, developed a passion for dance and made his debut as a dancer in the 2016 production "Handsome Devil." He launched his acting career thanks to his role in the production "Normal People," a series developed for BBC 3. He then appeared in the thriller "Red Election, Holding," where he co-starred with Conleth Hill, known for his role as Varys in "Game of Thrones," and "This Christmas."

This year, Clinton Liberty was revealed to be part of the cast of the second season of "House of the Dragon."

He will be present at Comic-Con to take photos with fans, offer personalized autographs, and share his experiences during a dedicated panel on Saturday, September 14.

(Photo source: East European Comic Con on Facebook)