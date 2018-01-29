A horse-drive carriage managed to release an ambulance that had been snowed in the northeastern Romanian city of Iasi last week.

The ambulance was trapped in snow in the yard of the city’s Socola Psychiatry Hospital.

The employees of the hospital unsuccessfully attempted to release the ambulance until one of them suggested bringing in the two-horse cart. This proved to be the winning solution since the snow was covering the ambulance’s wheels.

It is not unusual for emergency services vehicles to encounter difficulties on local roads once the snow sets in. Two weeks ago, the emergency services in Iasi county were called to intervene on two cases of ambulances snowed in on county roads, Agerpres reported.

