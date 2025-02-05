Homing Properties Receives Construction Permit for Homing Village, a Luxury Residential Complex with 140 Villas near International Schools in Pipera

News from Companies

Homing Properties, a real estate developer specializing in mid- to high-end residential projects, has announced the receipt of the construction permit for its large-scale project, Homing Village. Located in the northern part of the capital, in the Pipera area, this residential complex will include 140 luxury villas and represents an investment of 35 million euros.

“Securing the construction permit for Homing Village marks a significant milestone in the implementation of this ambitious project. We aim to provide our clients with modern, spacious homes equipped with complete facilities, all strategically located, near international schools. We are confident that this complex will redefine standards in Bucharest’s residential market,” stated Tomás Manjón, co-founder of Homing Properties.

“Homing Village is not just a villa complex; it is an oasis of comfort and elegance, dedicated to those who appreciate a refined lifestyle. We are committed to following the highest standards of quality and sustainability, incorporating modern architectural elements. We eagerly anticipate the start of construction and bringing this project to life, which promises to offer comfort to the Pipera community,” added Diego Stuyck, co-founder of Homing Properties.

Spanning 65,000 square meters, Homing Village will feature villas with 3 to 6 bedrooms, each with a private garden and the option for a pool. The project will be developed in four phases, with the first phase scheduled for completion in the last quarter of 2026.

The complex will offer a wide range of premium amenities, including a multisport field, generous green spaces, children’s playgrounds, a fitness center, and an event hall. Residents will also benefit from 24/7 security and covered parking for approximately 600 cars.

With direct access to Pipera Boulevard and Bucharest's ring road, Homing Village is just 10 minutes from the city center, conveniently located near international schools and other points of interest. Its strategic location, combined with modern architecture and diverse amenities, makes this project an ideal choice for those seeking a comfortable and exclusive lifestyle.

Obtaining the construction permit confirms Homing Properties' development plans, having already completed successful projects in Romania, such as Trastevere, Triana, and Icoanei Gardens.

About Homing Properties

The real estate development company Homing Properties, with 10 years of experience in the real estate market in Romania and Spain, was created by 3 Spanish entrepreneurs, Tomás Manjón, Diego Stuyck and David Tortosa. Homing Properties specializes in the middle and upper residential segment. In Romania, he has developed successful residential projects such as Trastevere (approx. 8,500 sq m), Triana (approx. 8,750 sq m) and Icoanei Gardens (approx. 6,750 sq m).

*This is a Press release.