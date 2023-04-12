The Romanian Orthodox Church recently announced that the Holy Light will be brought from Jerusalem on Saturday, April 15.

The Holy Light, or Holy Fire, is the flame lit at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem on Holy Saturday, the day before Easter. The ritual takes place annually conducted by the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem.

"The tradition of bringing the Holy Light from Jerusalem, inaugurated by Patriarch Daniel in 2009, continues this year as well. The Holy Light will be brought from Jerusalem on the evening of Saturday, April 15, 2023, by Archimandrite Teofil Anăstăsoaie, the Superior of the Romanian Patriarchate's Settlements in the Holy Land, and will be offered, as always, to the delegates of the dioceses of the Romanian Patriarchate present at Otopeni International Airport," said the Romanian Patriarchate on Tuesday, cited by News.ro.

The diocesan centers, through the deaneries, will then distribute the Holy Light to each parish.

The ceremony of receiving the Holy Light will take place in the Patriarchal Cathedral on Colina Bucuriei in Bucharest on the same evening, between 19:00 and 20:30.

(Photo source: Oleksandr Dadyiev | Dreamstime.com)