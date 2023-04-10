European Best Destinations: Romania’s Craiova tops list of cities to visit for Easter

Craiova has been named the Best Easter Destination in Europe. The Romanian city tops the list published by the European Best Destinations, which invites readers to discover the city's "fantastic world of Alice in Wonderland."

"Craiova in spring is literally blossoming. Considered once upon the time the capital of Southern Romanian Aristocracy, Craiova offers now the most beautiful landscapes with amazing flowers in its parks, gardens and public spaces. During Easter and spring, many projects on urban regeneration are underway in the Nicolae Romanescu Park," reads the Romanian city's description, quoted by Euronews Romania.

"Travellers coming to Craiova can spend their time also at events as the Easter Fair, already a tradition in Craiova, organized every year in the Romanescu Park, where they can find traditional seasonal products, handmade products from local and regional producers, workshops and pony rides for children, a carousel and a children's train, etc."

The Craiova Easter Fair is organized by the City Hall in Nicolae Romanescu Park.

Next in the European Best Destinations' top are Vienna, Zagreb, Rome, Prague, Colmar, Madeira, Edinburgh, Milan, and Valletta. The complete list is available here.

Last December, European Best Destinations also ranked Craiova's Christmas market as one of the top three best in their annual selection.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Municipiului Craiova)