Orthodox Easter: Holy Light, brought to Romania this weekend

The Holy Light will be brought to Romania from Jerusalem this Orthodox Easter weekend for the eleventh year, Basilica.ro reported.

The tradition of bringing it was started in 2009. Ever since, a delegation of the Romanian Orthodox Church has been taking part in the ceremonies held in Jerusalem.

The light will be brought to Romania by plane, during the evening of April 27, on the eve of the Orthodox Easter. Afterwards, it will be distributed to other areas of the country.

Romanians usually go to church on the evening of Holy Saturday to attend the midnight religious ceremony marking the Resurrection of Christ, and to light their candles from the Holy Light. Then, they take the lit candles home, to bring the light into their homes and lives.

(Photo: Pixabay)