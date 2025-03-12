Holcim invests over EUR 450,000 in water recycling system at Stăncești aggregate plant in Romania

Holcim Romania has invested over EUR 700,000 in its Stăncești aggregate plant in Prahova county, with more than EUR 450,000 dedicated to a state-of-the-art water recycling and purification system. This investment significantly reduces the plant’s water consumption by approximately 80%, the company said.

“This investment is a clear demonstration of our commitment to improving operations while optimizing water usage,” said Remus Viscol, Director of Aggregates at Holcim Romania.

The Stăncești aggregate plant supplies natural and crushed aggregates for infrastructure projects such as roads, highways, and bridges, as well as for residential and commercial construction in the Ilfov, Prahova, and Dâmbovița metropolitan areas. Some of the key materials produced at the facility include various grades of crushed and natural aggregates ranging from 0-4mm to 16-22.4mm.

Since entering the Romanian market in 1997, Holcim has invested over EUR 900 million to enhance the sustainability and safety of its operations. The company has also implemented progressive rehabilitation plans for all its quarries and has equipped 80% of its locations with water recycling systems.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)