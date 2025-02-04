HR

Holcim Romania appoints Adina Pădurariu as director of autoclaved aerated concrete plant in Adjud

04 February 2025

Holcim Romania has appointed Adina Pădurariu as the new director of the AAC (autoclaved aerated concrete) plant in Adjud, Vrancea county. Throughout her career at Holcim, she has held various positions, including Head of Laboratory and Manager of Production in the AAC department.

Pădurariu is a graduate of the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" Faculty of Chemistry in Iași and brings over 30 years of experience in the petrochemical and construction industries. During her tenure at Holcim, she has significantly contributed to the improvement of production processes and played a key role in implementing the largest investment project in cutting-edge technology in the plant's 50-year history, which took place between 2022 and 2023.

In her new position, Adina Pădurariu will be responsible for overseeing and managing the operations of the AAC plant in Adjud, aiming to enhance operational performance while ensuring a long-term safe working environment. She will also contribute to achieving the plant’s objectives, the company said.

Carmen Bîrlă, the former director of the AAC plant in Adjud, retires after 22 years with Holcim.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

