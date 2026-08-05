Administration

Central Romania: Historic forge in Harghita to be restored

05 August 2026

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A historic forge in Vlăhița, in Harghita county, will be restored and transformed into a cultural center in a project amounting to more than RON 9 million (approximately EUR 1.7 million).

The project will be financed through a program managed by the Regional Development Agency ADR Centru.

The forge, an example of the industrial architecture of the 18th- 19th centuries, is a reminder of the industrial activity that brought the town of Vlăhița prosperity for more than 150 years, the local authorities explained.

Such forges produced agricultural tools, carts and transport-related components, construction elements, and various other iron items. The forge represented the final stage of ironworking, where the metal was shaped using trip hammers.

The restoration project entails the reconstruction of the production hall, which will serve as a venue for cultural activities. One of the forge's original hammers will also be reconstructed as the centerpiece of the permanent exhibition. In addition, space will be created for temporary exhibitions and community activities, while the main hall will accommodate up to 180 people for performances, conferences, and other events. The complex will also include areas for traditional craft workshops and will be fully equipped with utilities and infrastructure required for a multifunctional cultural center.

"The restoration project for the Old Forge in Vlăhița will help revive a traditional craft, preserve an important historic monument, and stimulate culture, tourism and the local economy. This is the second project financed in Vlăhița through the Centre Regional Program. The first focused on sustainable urban mobility, including the construction of bicycle lanes and the rehabilitation of pedestrian infrastructure. The combined value of the two projects exceeds RON 23 million," Simion Crețu, Director General of the Centre Regional Development Agency, said.

(Photo: regiocentru.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Administration

Central Romania: Historic forge in Harghita to be restored

05 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A historic forge in Vlăhița, in Harghita county, will be restored and transformed into a cultural center in a project amounting to more than RON 9 million (approximately EUR 1.7 million).

The project will be financed through a program managed by the Regional Development Agency ADR Centru.

The forge, an example of the industrial architecture of the 18th- 19th centuries, is a reminder of the industrial activity that brought the town of Vlăhița prosperity for more than 150 years, the local authorities explained.

Such forges produced agricultural tools, carts and transport-related components, construction elements, and various other iron items. The forge represented the final stage of ironworking, where the metal was shaped using trip hammers.

The restoration project entails the reconstruction of the production hall, which will serve as a venue for cultural activities. One of the forge's original hammers will also be reconstructed as the centerpiece of the permanent exhibition. In addition, space will be created for temporary exhibitions and community activities, while the main hall will accommodate up to 180 people for performances, conferences, and other events. The complex will also include areas for traditional craft workshops and will be fully equipped with utilities and infrastructure required for a multifunctional cultural center.

"The restoration project for the Old Forge in Vlăhița will help revive a traditional craft, preserve an important historic monument, and stimulate culture, tourism and the local economy. This is the second project financed in Vlăhița through the Centre Regional Program. The first focused on sustainable urban mobility, including the construction of bicycle lanes and the rehabilitation of pedestrian infrastructure. The combined value of the two projects exceeds RON 23 million," Simion Crețu, Director General of the Centre Regional Development Agency, said.

(Photo: regiocentru.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

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