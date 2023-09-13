Transport

HiSky introduces direct flights from Bucharest to Bordeaux

13 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Moldova-based low-cost carrier HiSky said it would introduce direct flights from Bucharest to Bordeaux this winter. The inaugural flight will be operated on December 21, but tickets can already be booked starting at EUR 69 per segment.

“This is the only non-stop air connection between Bucharest and Bordeaux and the first flight to France that HiSky introduces, departing from Romania’s capital city,” the company said.

The flights will be operated twice a week, every Monday and Thursday, including on December 25 and January 1.

“We have already been operating flights to Paris from Baia Mare and Chișinău for over 2 years, but when it comes to Bucharest, we wanted to create a connection with another area of France, less explored by other companies,” said Iulian Scorpan, CEO of HiSky.

Bordeaux is the seventh international destination regularly operated by HiSky from its operational base in Bucharest. The air carrier also flies to Tel Aviv, Brussels, Barcelona, Malaga, Dublin, and Chișinău. Locally, it connects the capital city to Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara.

In Romania, the airline also operates regular flights from the airports of Iași, Baia Mare, Cluj-Napoca, and Timișoara, as well as charter flights.

In June, HiSky said it plans to become the first airline to operate direct flights from Bucharest and Chișinău to the United States.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: HiSky)

Read next
Normal
Transport

HiSky introduces direct flights from Bucharest to Bordeaux

13 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Moldova-based low-cost carrier HiSky said it would introduce direct flights from Bucharest to Bordeaux this winter. The inaugural flight will be operated on December 21, but tickets can already be booked starting at EUR 69 per segment.

“This is the only non-stop air connection between Bucharest and Bordeaux and the first flight to France that HiSky introduces, departing from Romania’s capital city,” the company said.

The flights will be operated twice a week, every Monday and Thursday, including on December 25 and January 1.

“We have already been operating flights to Paris from Baia Mare and Chișinău for over 2 years, but when it comes to Bucharest, we wanted to create a connection with another area of France, less explored by other companies,” said Iulian Scorpan, CEO of HiSky.

Bordeaux is the seventh international destination regularly operated by HiSky from its operational base in Bucharest. The air carrier also flies to Tel Aviv, Brussels, Barcelona, Malaga, Dublin, and Chișinău. Locally, it connects the capital city to Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara.

In Romania, the airline also operates regular flights from the airports of Iași, Baia Mare, Cluj-Napoca, and Timișoara, as well as charter flights.

In June, HiSky said it plans to become the first airline to operate direct flights from Bucharest and Chișinău to the United States.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: HiSky)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria
17 August 2023
Analyses
Top 100 biggest companies in Romania by turnover