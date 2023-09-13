HiSky introduces direct flights from Bucharest to Bordeaux

Moldova-based low-cost carrier HiSky said it would introduce direct flights from Bucharest to Bordeaux this winter. The inaugural flight will be operated on December 21, but tickets can already be booked starting at EUR 69 per segment.

“This is the only non-stop air connection between Bucharest and Bordeaux and the first flight to France that HiSky introduces, departing from Romania’s capital city,” the company said.

The flights will be operated twice a week, every Monday and Thursday, including on December 25 and January 1.

“We have already been operating flights to Paris from Baia Mare and Chișinău for over 2 years, but when it comes to Bucharest, we wanted to create a connection with another area of France, less explored by other companies,” said Iulian Scorpan, CEO of HiSky.

Bordeaux is the seventh international destination regularly operated by HiSky from its operational base in Bucharest. The air carrier also flies to Tel Aviv, Brussels, Barcelona, Malaga, Dublin, and Chișinău. Locally, it connects the capital city to Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara.

In Romania, the airline also operates regular flights from the airports of Iași, Baia Mare, Cluj-Napoca, and Timișoara, as well as charter flights.

In June, HiSky said it plans to become the first airline to operate direct flights from Bucharest and Chișinău to the United States.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: HiSky)