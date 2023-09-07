Transport

Wizz Air closes its base in Romania’s Suceava this fall

07 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air said it would close its base in Suceava, northeastern Romania, as of October 28, 2023. It will continue to operate on five routes from Suceava, however, while moving five other flights to the airport in Iasi.

“As a result of plans to optimize the Romanian market, aimed at increasing operational reliability for our local customers, our operations in Suceava have become unsustainable.[…] Wizz Air will not leave Suceava and will continue to operate at over 50% of its previous capacity,” said Diarmuid Ó Conghaile, CEO of Wizz Air Malta.

The airline said it would continue to operate flights on five current routes from Suceava to London Luton, Rome, Milan Malpensa, Dortmund, and Memmingen.

Meanwhile, the Wizz Air flights to Larnaca, Eindhoven, Brussels Charleroi, Paris Beauvais, and Bologna will be operated from the Iasi base, where a fifth aircraft will be added this winter.

“All affected employees from the Suceava base will be offered work opportunities elsewhere in the Wizz Air network,” reads the press release. Meanwhile, customers affected by the change will be notified by email, the company said.

The first Wizz Air flight took off from Suceava on August 3, 2016, and since then, the company has carried more than 2 million passengers on its low-cost routes to and from the city in northeastern Romania.

The air carrier also closed its base in Bacau, eastern Romania, at the beginning of the year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Glacyer/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Wizz Air closes its base in Romania’s Suceava this fall

07 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air said it would close its base in Suceava, northeastern Romania, as of October 28, 2023. It will continue to operate on five routes from Suceava, however, while moving five other flights to the airport in Iasi.

“As a result of plans to optimize the Romanian market, aimed at increasing operational reliability for our local customers, our operations in Suceava have become unsustainable.[…] Wizz Air will not leave Suceava and will continue to operate at over 50% of its previous capacity,” said Diarmuid Ó Conghaile, CEO of Wizz Air Malta.

The airline said it would continue to operate flights on five current routes from Suceava to London Luton, Rome, Milan Malpensa, Dortmund, and Memmingen.

Meanwhile, the Wizz Air flights to Larnaca, Eindhoven, Brussels Charleroi, Paris Beauvais, and Bologna will be operated from the Iasi base, where a fifth aircraft will be added this winter.

“All affected employees from the Suceava base will be offered work opportunities elsewhere in the Wizz Air network,” reads the press release. Meanwhile, customers affected by the change will be notified by email, the company said.

The first Wizz Air flight took off from Suceava on August 3, 2016, and since then, the company has carried more than 2 million passengers on its low-cost routes to and from the city in northeastern Romania.

The air carrier also closed its base in Bacau, eastern Romania, at the beginning of the year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Glacyer/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria
17 August 2023
Analyses
Top 100 biggest companies in Romania by turnover
14 August 2023
Macro
Romania’s inflation drops to 9.4% y/y in July
10 August 2023
Macro
Romania's central bank sees slightly higher inflation and more risks posed by Govt. 's policy
04 August 2023
Justice
Romanian court lifts Tate brothers’ house arrest