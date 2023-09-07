Wizz Air closes its base in Romania’s Suceava this fall

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air said it would close its base in Suceava, northeastern Romania, as of October 28, 2023. It will continue to operate on five routes from Suceava, however, while moving five other flights to the airport in Iasi.

“As a result of plans to optimize the Romanian market, aimed at increasing operational reliability for our local customers, our operations in Suceava have become unsustainable.[…] Wizz Air will not leave Suceava and will continue to operate at over 50% of its previous capacity,” said Diarmuid Ó Conghaile, CEO of Wizz Air Malta.

The airline said it would continue to operate flights on five current routes from Suceava to London Luton, Rome, Milan Malpensa, Dortmund, and Memmingen.

Meanwhile, the Wizz Air flights to Larnaca, Eindhoven, Brussels Charleroi, Paris Beauvais, and Bologna will be operated from the Iasi base, where a fifth aircraft will be added this winter.

“All affected employees from the Suceava base will be offered work opportunities elsewhere in the Wizz Air network,” reads the press release. Meanwhile, customers affected by the change will be notified by email, the company said.

The first Wizz Air flight took off from Suceava on August 3, 2016, and since then, the company has carried more than 2 million passengers on its low-cost routes to and from the city in northeastern Romania.

The air carrier also closed its base in Bacau, eastern Romania, at the beginning of the year.

(Photo source: Glacyer/Dreamstime.com)