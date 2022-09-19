Moldovan airline HiSky introduces direct flights between Bucharest and Brussels

Moldovan airline HiSky said it would add a new international route to its portfolio in November, connecting the Romanian and Belgian capitals. The first Bucharest-Brussels flight will be operated on Friday, November 4.

In the first phase, the air carrier will fly from Bucharest to Brussels twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays. Then, from November 30, the frequency will be increased to three weekly flights, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“The schedule was set up so that the flights are easily accessible to more passengers who are not based in Bucharest through connections with the domestic routes operated by the company. Thus, starting November 1, HiSky returns to the frequency of two daily flights, from Monday to Friday for the routes Bucharest - Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest - Timișoara,” the company said.

Tickets for the new Bucharest-Brussels flights start at EUR 46.32, all taxes included. With the launch of the new route, the company also said it is making available, for the first time, the buy-on-board option accessible to economy class passengers.

Brussels is the second international destination after Tel Aviv that the airline will operate regularly from the Bucharest base.

HiSky operates direct international flights from Romania departing from the airports of Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Baia Mare and Satu Mare to Tel Aviv, Brussels, Paris and Dublin. From the Republic of Moldova, passengers can travel with HiSky to five foreign destinations, Milan, Paris, Dublin, Frankfurt and Tel Aviv.

The company operates a fleet of five aircraft, with an average age of 7 years, from the Airbus A320 family, namely four A320 aircraft with 180 seats and one A319 aircraft in a 144-seat configuration.

Since the beginning of 2021, the airline has operated more than 5,200 domestic and international flights and transported more than 550,000 passengers, more than two-thirds of which departed from Romania. Almost 40,000 passengers have traveled on the two domestic routes, Bucharest-Cluj and Bucharest-Timișoara, inaugurated at the beginning of this summer.

(Photo source: HiSky)