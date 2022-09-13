HiSky to add two new Airbus A321neo aircraft to its fleet in Romania

Moldovan airline HiSky announced on Tuesday, September 13, that two Airbus A321neo LR aircraft will join its fleet in Romania at the beginning of 2023. The company said they would be delivered in March and enter service by April, without mentioning the exact routes.

HiSky will be the first operator of the two aircraft, fresh off the Airbus production line, the company said.

The two new aircraft were made available to HiSky for operation by American leasing company Air Lease Corporation, with which the operator already has a long-term contract for the other five Airbus aircraft in its fleet.

“HiSky launched in 2020 with used A320 family aircraft exclusively provided by ALC, and they have grown their business consistently since then. The airline is now ready to take the next step in its growth plans, and we are happy to support this expansion with two brand-new A321neo LRs,” said David Beker, Vice President of Air Lease Corporation.

The two aircraft are suitable for long-distance flights, opening a new market for the airline and new travel options for Romanian passengers.

“This new type of aircraft allows us to reach destinations that are less accessible directly to passengers based in Romania. By the end of the year, we will also announce the routes we will introduce starting April 2023, and I am convinced that a busy summer season awaits us,” explained Iulian Scorpan, CEO of HiSky.

HiSky was established in 2020 and operates a fleet of five Airbus A320 family aircraft, averaging seven years of age. The company operates regular flights from Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Baia Mare, Satu Mare and Chisinau to domestic and international destinations, as well as charter flights in partnership with the main travel agencies in Romania.

Since the beginning of 2021, HiSky has operated more than 5,200 flights and transported more than 550,000 passengers.

(Photo source: HiSky)