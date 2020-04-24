Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 14:02
Business
Statistics: Highways represent only 5% of Romania’s national roads
24 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania had only 866 km of highways last year, representing only 4.8% of the total national roads, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), quoted by local Agerpres.

At the end of 2019, the public roads in Romania amounted to 86.391 km, out of which 17.873 km (20.7%) national roads, 35.083 km (40.6%) county roads, and 33.435 km (38.7%) communal roads.

In 2019, more than 38,100 km (44.2% of all public roads) were modernized roads, 21,365 km (24.7%) were light cover roads and 26,860 km (31.1%) were dirt roads (“cobbled roads” and “dirt roads” as defined by the statistics office).

Of the total national roads, 34.6% (6,176 km) were European roads and 4.8% (866 km) were highways. Based on the number of lanes, 10.8% (1,923 km) were 4-lane roads, 1.6% (290 km) were 3-lane roads and 0.2% (35 km) 6-lane roads.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 14:02
Business
Statistics: Highways represent only 5% of Romania’s national roads
24 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania had only 866 km of highways last year, representing only 4.8% of the total national roads, according to data published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), quoted by local Agerpres.

At the end of 2019, the public roads in Romania amounted to 86.391 km, out of which 17.873 km (20.7%) national roads, 35.083 km (40.6%) county roads, and 33.435 km (38.7%) communal roads.

In 2019, more than 38,100 km (44.2% of all public roads) were modernized roads, 21,365 km (24.7%) were light cover roads and 26,860 km (31.1%) were dirt roads (“cobbled roads” and “dirt roads” as defined by the statistics office).

Of the total national roads, 34.6% (6,176 km) were European roads and 4.8% (866 km) were highways. Based on the number of lanes, 10.8% (1,923 km) were 4-lane roads, 1.6% (290 km) were 3-lane roads and 0.2% (35 km) 6-lane roads.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

23 April 2020
Social
Pope Francis sends medical equipment to hospital in "Romania's Lombardy" on his name day
23 April 2020
Social
Romanian minister complains about lack of support against COVID-19 as private donation for local hospitals reach over 20 mln
22 April 2020
Social
President announces when the COVID-19 lockdown will end in Romania
22 April 2020
Social
Corona Heroes: Romanian entrepreneur raises EUR 1 mln to help hospital in COVID-19 stricken region
22 April 2020
Business
Romanian health startup selected in Google accelerator
21 April 2020
Social
Romanian president thanks people for respecting COVID-19 restrictions: It's time to consider a relaxation plan
21 April 2020
Social
Violence erupts in Romania’s poor communities amid COVID-19 restrictions
15 April 2020
Social
Romania’s interior minister changes agreement with the Church: Police will no longer distribute the Holy Fire