Top 10 highest-selling Romanian artists at local auctions in 2017

The Romanian art market has seen impressive auction results last year, with the top ten highest-selling Romanian artists registering total auction sales of more than EUR 3.64 million, according to data from local dedicated site Tudor-art.com.

Nicolae Grigorescu topped the list of the highest-selling Romanian artists at local auctions in 2017, with total auction sales of more than EUR 726,000 last year. A total of 18 artworks signed Nicolae Grigorescu were auctioned in 2017 in Romania, with the most expensive being the Bretona la Brolle painting, sold for EUR 140,000 at an Artmark auction, reports local News.ro.

Nicolae Tonitza ranked second, with 33 artworks sold for a total of more than EUR 663,000. Florareasa was the most expensive painting sold last year, being auctioned for EUR 150,000 at an event organized by Artmark.

Ion Tuculescu was the third high-selling Romanian artist last year. A total of 15 paintings signed Tuculescu were sold for over EUR 593,000 at local auctions in 2017.

Theodor Aman is next in the top, with 39 artworks sold for a total of EUR 332,782. The fifth place is occupied by Romanian contemporary artist Adrian Ghenie, who saw six paintings auctioned at local events for a total of EUR 301,000.

The top ten is completed by Theodor Pallady with 52 artworks auctioned for more than EUR 246,000, Corneliu Baba with 51 artworks sold for a total of over EUR 204,000, Samuel Mutzner – 11 artworks auctioned for EUR 198,764, Stefan Luchian – seven artworks auctioned for a total of 195,099, and Nicoale Vermont – 47 artworks sold for more than EUR 185,000.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Artmark.ro)