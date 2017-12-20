Nicolae Tonitza painting sold for EUR 150,000 at Bucharest auction

The Florareasa (Florist) painting by well-known Romanian artist Nicolae Tonitza was sold for EUR 150,000 at the Winter Auction organized by Artmark in Bucharest. The auction took place on Tuesday, December 19.

Florareasa (1924) was estimated at EUR 150,000 – 250,000.

The painting has passed through several collections over time. Architect Dimitrie Mohor bought it directly from Tonitza’s workshop in 1924. However, the painting ended up in the collection of the Nazi Air Force general Alfred Gerstenberg, commander of the German military forces in Romania during World War II, where it stayed from 1942 to 1944. After August 28, 1944, the work returned to Romanian collections.

Other paintings sold at Artmark’s Winter Auction include Baratia din Campulung (sold for EUR 120,0000) and Cai cu Boi (sold for EUR 80,000), both signed Nicolae Grigorescu, Ion Tuculescu’s Peisaj din Costinesti (sold for EUR 42,500), and Nicolae Tonitza’s Nud cu spatele (sold for EUR 35,000).

