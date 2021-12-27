Romanian state-controlled company Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in the country, ponders building a green hydrogen production unit with a capacity of 50 MW and a photovoltaic park with energy storage batteries on the island Ostrovu Mare on the Danube, located near the hydropower and navigation system Iron Gates II.

The company seeks a consultant to prepare the feasibility study and other documentation needed for the project, according to Profit.ro. The project aims at producing green hydrogen from water hydrolysis, using a hydrolyzer with an installed capacity of 50 MW, using as resources the water of the Danube River and renewable energy produced in the dedicated photovoltaic park.

The feasibility study is aimed at analysing whether it is possible to connect the dedicated hydrogen production unit to the Iron Gates II hydropower plant, as a backup option to the photovoltaic park, as well as to assess the optimal installed power of the solar power plant.

Hidroelectrica wants to start producing ultra high-purity green hydrogen at Ostrovu Mare in Mehedinți in 2026, aiming for a process efficiency of 75%, a minimum load of 10% and a production of at least 7,500 tonnes per year. The company envisages obtaining no more than EUR 4 per kilogram of H2.

The company also wants to produce green hydrogen, through a hydrolyser of at least 100 MW on the Olt River, in a project that also involves the construction of a photovoltaic park with an installed capacity of at least 300 MW.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)