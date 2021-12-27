Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Romania's Hidroelectrica plans green hydrogen production on the Danube

27 December 2021
Romanian state-controlled company Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in the country, ponders building a green hydrogen production unit with a capacity of 50 MW and a photovoltaic park with energy storage batteries on the island Ostrovu Mare on the Danube, located near the hydropower and navigation system Iron Gates II.

The company seeks a consultant to prepare the feasibility study and other documentation needed for the project, according to Profit.ro. The project aims at producing green hydrogen from water hydrolysis, using a hydrolyzer with an installed capacity of 50 MW, using as resources the water of the Danube River and renewable energy produced in the dedicated photovoltaic park.

The feasibility study is aimed at analysing whether it is possible to connect the dedicated hydrogen production unit to the Iron Gates II hydropower plant, as a backup option to the photovoltaic park, as well as to assess the optimal installed power of the solar power plant.

Hidroelectrica wants to start producing ultra high-purity green hydrogen at Ostrovu Mare in Mehedinți in 2026, aiming for a process efficiency of 75%, a minimum load of 10% and a production of at least 7,500 tonnes per year. The company envisages obtaining no more than EUR 4 per kilogram of H2.

The company also wants to produce green hydrogen, through a hydrolyser of at least 100 MW on the Olt River, in a project that also involves the construction of a photovoltaic park with an installed capacity of at least 300 MW.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

