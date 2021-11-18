Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/18/2021 - 08:12
Business

Hidroelectrica has under review 2,000 MW worth of PV park and wind farm projects

18 November 2021
he Romanian state-controlled company Hidroelectrica, one of the largest energy producers in the country, seeks to diversify its energy sources. 

In this regard, it is analyzing wind and photovoltaic park projects with a combined capacity of about 2,000 MW, said the company's general manager, Bogdan Badea, speaking at the Energy Focus conference.

The company is conducting tenders for feasibility studies for photovoltaic parks, which it will develop on land owned by the company and also aims to implement floating photovoltaic parks on the company's lakes.

"We look with great interest at the offshore area as well. We are waiting for legislative clarifications that, mainly, will address the natural gas industry - but we hope that it will touch the offshore wind projects as well. On the other hand, we are waiting to unblock the projects we have for the completion of some power plants from our own portfolio," Bogdan Badea declared, quoted by News.ro.

Hidroelectrica currently has a single wind generation capacity, the 108 MW Crucea park, purchased in December last year.

(Photo: Pixabay)

