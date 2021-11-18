Hidroelectrica has under review 2,000 MW worth of PV park and wind farm projects

he Romanian state-controlled company Hidroelectrica, one of the largest energy producers in the country, seeks to diversify its energy sources.

In this regard, it is analyzing wind and photovoltaic park projects with a combined capacity of about 2,000 MW, said the company's general manager, Bogdan Badea, speaking at the Energy Focus conference.

The company is conducting tenders for feasibility studies for photovoltaic parks, which it will develop on land owned by the company and also aims to implement floating photovoltaic parks on the company's lakes.

"We look with great interest at the offshore area as well. We are waiting for legislative clarifications that, mainly, will address the natural gas industry - but we hope that it will touch the offshore wind projects as well. On the other hand, we are waiting to unblock the projects we have for the completion of some power plants from our own portfolio," Bogdan Badea declared, quoted by News.ro.

Hidroelectrica currently has a single wind generation capacity, the 108 MW Crucea park, purchased in December last year.

(Photo: Pixabay)

