Hellenic-Romanian Chamber of Commerce elects new Board of Directors

The Hellenic-Romanian Bilateral Chamber of Commerce (HRCC) elected a new Board of Directors at the end of June. The organization represents the interests of over 100 companies operating in both Romania and Greece.

The new Board of Directors of the Hellenic-Romanian Bilateral Chamber of Commerce appointed as a result of the elections is made of:

Vasilios Stavrou, Valvis Holding - President

Dimitris Tranakas, Oxygen – Vice-President

Alfieris Ioannis, Accord Group - Secretary General

Sotirios Intzes, Drakopoulos Law - Financial Advisor

Seferis Christodoulos, TGS - Member

Ioannis Felemegkas, TUV Nord - Member

Georgios Kapraras, K-BOX – Member

At the first meeting of the new Board of Directors, the new leadership established the strategic priorities and areas of action for its mandate. These include key themes related to the two country’s economic, societal, and cultural development and exchange, as well as enhancing the legal and business framework related to entrepreneurship.

Greece ranks among the top countries investing in Romania, with the total amount earmarked for investment by Hellenic companies exceeding EUR 54 billion by the end of 2023, according to the Office for Economic and Commercial Affairs of the Greek Embassy in Bucharest.

(Photo source: HRCC)