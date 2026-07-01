New heatwave and severe storm warnings issued in Romania

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued a series of yellow and orange weather warnings for heat, severe storms, and hail, with alerts covering most of the country through July 3. Temperatures are expected to reach up to 37 degrees Celsius in some areas, while powerful wind gusts, torrential rain, and large hail are forecast for others.

For Wednesday, July 1, ANM issued a yellow code warning for persistent heat, unusually high temperatures, and high thermal discomfort in Dobrogea and the eastern half of Muntenia, valid from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The weather agency said maximum temperatures will range between 31 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, while the Black Sea coast and the Danube Delta will see slightly lower values of 27 to 29 degrees Celsius.

An orange code heat warning is also in effect during the same period for the regions of Banat, Crișana, Maramureș, Transylvania, and Moldova, where the heatwave is expected to intensify. Maximum temperatures will range from around 31 to 32 degrees Celsius in eastern Transylvania to about 37 degrees Celsius in northern Crișana and northwestern Transylvania. ANM said the temperature-humidity index will exceed the critical threshold in those regions.

Meteorologists also warned of severe weather between 10:00 a.m. on July 1 and 10:00 a.m. on July 2, issuing a yellow code alert for atmospheric instability across Banat, Crișana, Maramureș, Transylvania, Oltenia, Muntenia, Dobrogea, southern Moldova, and parts of the Southern, Curvature, and Western Carpathians.

The warning covers torrential rain, thunderstorms, wind gusts of 50 to 70 km/h, isolated gusts exceeding 80 km/h, and small to possibly medium-sized hail measuring 1 to 3 centimeters. Rainfall is expected to reach 15 to 25 liters per square meter in short periods, with isolated areas receiving more than 30 to 40 liters per square meter.

A more severe orange code storm warning will be in force from 3:00 p.m. on July 1 until 6:00 a.m. on July 2 for Banat, Crișana, western Transylvania, Oltenia, Muntenia, the Western Carpathians, and most of the Southern Carpathians.

ANM said those areas could experience damaging wind gusts of 70 to 90 km/h, with isolated gusts exceeding 100 km/h, torrential downpours, frequent lightning, and medium to large hail measuring between 2 and 5 centimeters. Rainfall could reach 25 to 40 liters per square meter, with isolated amounts exceeding 50 to 60 liters per square meter.

For Thursday, July 2, the meteorological administration issued another yellow code heat warning, valid between 10:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., for Maramureș, Transylvania, and northern and central Moldova. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius, with continued high thermal discomfort.

A separate yellow code warning for atmospheric instability will be in effect nationwide from 10:00 a.m. on July 2 until 10:00 a.m. on July 3.

According to ANM, all regions of Romania may experience periods of torrential rain, frequent lightning, strong winds, squalls with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h, and isolated gusts above 80 km/h, as well as small hail of up to 2 centimeters. Rainfall totals are expected to reach 15 to 25 liters per square meter in a few hours, with isolated areas receiving more than 30 to 40 liters per square meter.

The meteorological administration said the warnings could be updated depending on the evolution and intensity of the weather conditions.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)