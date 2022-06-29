Yellow and orange alerts issued in Romania as heatwave hits the country
June ends with high temperatures in Romania, with the entire country being under yellow or orange alerts of extreme heat until Friday.
Areas in the west, north-west and center parts of Romania are under a Code Orange alert of extreme heat on June 29, June 30 and July 1, when the temperatures are expected to go up to 38 degrees Celsius. The three-day warning targets the counties of Timiş, Arad, Bihor, Cluj, Sălaj, Mureş, Bistriţa-Năsăud, Maramureş, and Satu Mare.
During the same period, the rest of the country is under a Yellow Code warning, which means temperatures will stay between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius.
In Bucharest, the authorities decided to set up several first-aid points across the city in preparation for the upcoming heatwave. ANM said the capital would see temperatures of up to 36 degrees Celsius until Friday.
(Photo source: Detry26/Dreamstime.com)