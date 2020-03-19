Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 08:13
Business
Half of Romanian hotels shut down for at least three months
19 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

About 90 hotels out of a total of 900 permanently operating in Romania have already been closed due to lack of customers, and another 40% will be closed soon, data obtained by Profit.ro reveals.

The list, compiled by the Federation of the Hotel Industry in Romania (FIHR) indicates that among the units already closed are the famous Iaki hotel in Mamaia, owned by Gheorghe Hagi, Ramada Parc Bucuresti, owned by Radu Dimofte, as well as other popular units, such as Teleferic Poiana Brasov, Aro-Palace Brasov, Rozmarin Predeal, Ramada Iasi, Opera Plaza Cluj, International Sinaia.

Normally, of the total 1,500 hotels in the country, 600 are open seasonally and 900 are permanently open.

“We estimate 450 hotels to be closed by the end of March for a period of at least 3 months. The occupancy rate of hotels nationwide decreased in the first week of March, compared to the same period last year, from 64% to 22%,” FIHR president Calin Ile told Profit.ro.

A poll carried among hotel owners shows that about 50% of the hotel staff will end up being laid off.

“Taking into account that, at present, about 140,000 employees work in the hotel sector, we estimate that a number of 70,000 people will be laid off during March - April,” Ile said.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 08:13
Business
Half of Romanian hotels shut down for at least three months
19 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

About 90 hotels out of a total of 900 permanently operating in Romania have already been closed due to lack of customers, and another 40% will be closed soon, data obtained by Profit.ro reveals.

The list, compiled by the Federation of the Hotel Industry in Romania (FIHR) indicates that among the units already closed are the famous Iaki hotel in Mamaia, owned by Gheorghe Hagi, Ramada Parc Bucuresti, owned by Radu Dimofte, as well as other popular units, such as Teleferic Poiana Brasov, Aro-Palace Brasov, Rozmarin Predeal, Ramada Iasi, Opera Plaza Cluj, International Sinaia.

Normally, of the total 1,500 hotels in the country, 600 are open seasonally and 900 are permanently open.

“We estimate 450 hotels to be closed by the end of March for a period of at least 3 months. The occupancy rate of hotels nationwide decreased in the first week of March, compared to the same period last year, from 64% to 22%,” FIHR president Calin Ile told Profit.ro.

A poll carried among hotel owners shows that about 50% of the hotel staff will end up being laid off.

“Taking into account that, at present, about 140,000 employees work in the hotel sector, we estimate that a number of 70,000 people will be laid off during March - April,” Ile said.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

18 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Army deploys mobile hospital near Bucharest to treat Covid-19 patients. Authorities prepare for spike in the number of cases
18 March 2020
CSR
United against coronavirus: Companies in Romania join hands to help the authorities fight the Covid-19 pandemic
18 March 2020
Business
Economy vs. coronavirus: Romania’s biggest company Dacia will suspend activity due to COVID-19. Ford has also announced a similar measure
17 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Restaurants closed, all indoor events restricted, flights to and from Spain cancelled
17 March 2020
Social
Romanian diagnosed with Covid-19 in Spain flies to Bucharest with 60 other passengers on board
17 March 2020
Sports
Coronavirus pandemic: UEFA moves EURO 2020 to 2021
17 March 2020
Business
Economy vs. coronavirus: Ford could suspend production at factory in Romania
17 March 2020
Business
Economy vs. coronavirus: Bucharest Stock Exchange, down for the ninth day in a row

Get in Touch with Us