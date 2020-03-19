Half of Romanian hotels shut down for at least three months

About 90 hotels out of a total of 900 permanently operating in Romania have already been closed due to lack of customers, and another 40% will be closed soon, data obtained by Profit.ro reveals.

The list, compiled by the Federation of the Hotel Industry in Romania (FIHR) indicates that among the units already closed are the famous Iaki hotel in Mamaia, owned by Gheorghe Hagi, Ramada Parc Bucuresti, owned by Radu Dimofte, as well as other popular units, such as Teleferic Poiana Brasov, Aro-Palace Brasov, Rozmarin Predeal, Ramada Iasi, Opera Plaza Cluj, International Sinaia.

Normally, of the total 1,500 hotels in the country, 600 are open seasonally and 900 are permanently open.

“We estimate 450 hotels to be closed by the end of March for a period of at least 3 months. The occupancy rate of hotels nationwide decreased in the first week of March, compared to the same period last year, from 64% to 22%,” FIHR president Calin Ile told Profit.ro.

A poll carried among hotel owners shows that about 50% of the hotel staff will end up being laid off.

“Taking into account that, at present, about 140,000 employees work in the hotel sector, we estimate that a number of 70,000 people will be laid off during March - April,” Ile said.

(Photo: Pixabay)

