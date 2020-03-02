Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 02/03/2020 - 10:58
Sports
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep donates USD 20,000 to Australia’s bushfire victims
03 February 2020
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has donated USD 20,000 to the victims of the Australia bushfires, she said in a Twitter post.

At the beginning of January, Halep said she would donate USD 200 for every time she gives her coach Darren Cahill a hard time during her matches in Australia. She thus joined tennis players from all over the world who donated for the bushfire relief effort.

In the Twitter post, she also promised her coach be “on her best behavior from now on.”

Halep, currently the number three in the WTA singles rankings, did not make it to the Australian Open final this year after being defeated by Spanish Garbine Muguruza.

(Photo: Simona Halep Facebook Page)

Comments

