Romanian tennis star Simona Halep donates USD 20,000 to Australia’s bushfire victims

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep has donated USD 20,000 to the victims of the Australia bushfires, she said in a Twitter post.
At the beginning of January, Halep said she would donate USD 200 for every time she gives her coach Darren Cahill a hard time during her matches in Australia. She thus joined tennis players from all over the world who donated for the bushfire relief effort.
In the Twitter post, she also promised her coach be “on her best behavior from now on.”
Happy to announce that I have donated a total of $20,000 to the bushfire relief fund 🇦🇺— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) February 2, 2020
I'll be on my best behaviour from now on, promise @darrencahill 😜#Aces4BushfireRelief #AusOpen https://t.co/axHes7Phq1
Halep, currently the number three in the WTA singles rankings, did not make it to the Australian Open final this year after being defeated by Spanish Garbine Muguruza.
Romanian New Wave director Radu Muntean has directed a documentary on the career of Romanian tennis star Simona Halep....
For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey.
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!