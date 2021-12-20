Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Entertainment

 

 

The Guardian: Romanian village listed among the best travel discoveries of 2021

20 December 2021
A recent feature published by The Guardian reveals some of the best travel destinations of 2021, as discovered by the British publication’s writers. And the Romanian mountain village of Dobraia, in Caraș-Severin county, is on the list, Libertatea reported.

Kate Eshelby discovered the glamping site at Dobraia with her family and chose to write about it in the feature published by The Guardian. Although it is not an easily accessible destination, the “new glampsite high in the wild Cerna mountains” is definitely worth a visit, according to her.

Describing her experience with the glamping site at Dobraia, Kate Eshelby wrote: “All meals are homecooked by the self-sufficient owners, the Raduta family – every ingredient is organically grown or produced by them. I went in August with my husband and two young children, who loved helping bring the cows home from foraging in the forests, then milking them by hand; and we swayed in hammocks under plum trees, picnicked in orchards and walked to isolated hamlets strung among the peaks. It’s so bucolic I half expected the Greek god Pan to appear with his flute.”

A total of 21 travel destinations are recommended in the feature published by The Guardian, from Sicily, Croatia, Norway, Portugal and more. The complete article is available here.

(Photo source: Florin Ghidu/Dreamstime.com)

